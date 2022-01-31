Unfolding this week: Budget, Economic Survey, GDP estimates

Leading FMCG firm Dabur, whose results are due on Wednesday, is likely to witness revenue growth, not just due to higher volumes but also because of the price hikes of approximately 5% in the last six months. Analysts at ICICI Securities expect a 210 basis point dip in gross margin on the back of high crude-based commodities. The bottomline numbers are likely to decline by 3%. ITC will announce its third-quarter results on Thursday. The company is likely to see revenue growth of 6.7% on the back of recovery in hotels, and paperboard business, said the ICICI Securities report. It is also expected to gain market share within the cigarette space.