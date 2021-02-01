Union Budget 2021 live streaming: When and where to watch online

In what is being dubbed as one of the most crucial budgets tabled in the Parliament in recent years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2021-2022 for the third time on February 1. This budget comes in the wake of novel coronavirus crisis, whose spread has left national economies and businesses counting the costs, as governments struggle to contain it.

Sitharaman on Monday will deliver her promised budget like no other that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.

As India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

When and where to watch Union Budget 2021 live online:

The Finance Minister will start her Budget speech in Lok Sabha at 11 am. The Budget will be live telecast on Mint website or App. A thorough post-Budget analysis will follow right after on the Mint app and website to understand the presentation of the Budget better and deep dive into the salient points tabled.

Along with that, the Union Budget 2021, which is the eighth budget of PM-Modi led government, can also be downloaded from the Government of India's official website www.indiabudget.gov.in after the Budget will be tabled in the Parliament.

The Budget sessions comprise two parts--the first phase of the Budget session began on January 29, when the Finance Minister and Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian tabled the Economic Survey.

The Budget Session began with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session.

This will be the first time since independence that physical copies of Budget documents will not be shared with MPs to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection, adding all MPs will get soft copies of the Budget and Economic Survey.

The familiar sight of trucks loaded with budget papers in Parliament on the budget day and scanning of these by security guard will also be given a miss.

Even Sitharaman last month promised a "never before" like Union Budget to the people of India.

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on 1 February, Sitharaman has launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget-related documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public.

The Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February. Then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had for the first time presented the annual accounts on February 1, 2017.

