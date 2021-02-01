Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman set to unveil 'a budget like no other'

Budget 2021 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led govt will present its most closely watched Budget 2021 today. The Budget 2021 has been tasked to get India back on track as the world’s fastest-growing major economy by boosting spending on job-creation and rural development while fighting back the coronavirus.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am in New Delhi. Sitharaman is expected to make a generous allocation for development, put more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and ease rules to attract foreign investments.

Sitharaman said that the Budget 2021 would be 'unlike anything seen so far.' The Economic Survey 2021-22 has projected a growth of 11% for the economy.

Budget 2021 LIVE updates: Key developments

The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation.

Ahead of her third Budget presentation, the Finance Minister and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, and will likely be accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.

Sitharaman in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata'.

If history is a guide, the recent rough ride for Indian stocks will continue after Monday’s budget. Read how Sensex faces Budget hurdle with history as a guide.

The stock market tanked almost 40% in March 2020 and bounced back to achieve new all-time high milestones. With that said, investors will be keenly awaiting the budget and the impact it may have on the investment decisions. Here are few expectations retail investors have from Budget 2021.

Tax experts expect the government to fix some anomalies in the NPS or National Pension Scheme with regard to income tax benefits. Here are five changes to income tax rules that could be announced in Budget 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via