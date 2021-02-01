Union Budget 2021: Read Budget docs on this app minutes after FM's speech

Union Budget 2021: Read Budget docs on this app minutes after FM's speech2 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 07:14 AM IST
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week launched 'Union Budget Mobile App' during the Halwa Ceremony
- 14 budget documents will be released on this app minutes after Sitharaman's speech
This time there is no need to wait for hours for the Budget transcript to be released, you can read or download it on the Union Budget App minutes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finishes her speech.
Breaking away from the tradition of printing voluminous budget documents every year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week launched 'Union Budget Mobile App' during the Halwa Ceremony. The decision to publish the documents for the members of Parliaments (MP) on the mobile app comes following the COVID-19 protocol. However, the documents will be published for the general public minutes after the finance minister finishes her speech.
Here are the things to know if you are willing to use the App:
How the App can be download:
The App can be simply downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). It can also be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms
What documents will be available on the app?
The mobile App will give you access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.
The App is bilingual:
The App is bilingual and it provides you the convenience of reading the documents in English and Hindi.
Special features on the app:
For you to read and understand the documents, there are features like search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links etc. For your convenience, you can also print the documents.
When will the documents be available on the app?
The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February 2021.
Previously, the Halwa ceremony marked the launch of printing exercise for the budget. This will be the first time since the presentation of independent India's first budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing income and expenditure statement of the Union government along with the finance bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, will not be physically printed.
