Union Budget 2021: Read Budget docs on this app minutes after FM's speech

Breaking away from the tradition of printing voluminous budget documents every year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week launched 'Union Budget Mobile App' during the Halwa Ceremony. The decision to publish the documents for the members of Parliaments (MP) on the mobile app comes following the COVID-19 protocol. However, the documents will be published for the general public minutes after the finance minister finishes her speech.

