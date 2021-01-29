Subscribe
Home >Budget >News >Union Budget 2021: The team that helped FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Team FM: People that you need to know

Union Budget 2021: The team that helped FM Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Tarun Bajaj, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, TV Somanathan and Debashis Panda are the key people who helped the finance minister to constitute the Budget this year. Here's all that you need to know about them.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to deliver a power-packed Union Budget on Monday, here are the people who have racked their brains to constitute the Budget:

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to deliver a power-packed Union Budget on Monday, here are the people who have racked their brains to constitute the Budget:

Krishnamurthy Subramanian:

Krishnamurthy Subramanian:

Chief Economic Advisor

Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who is currently the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government, will be presenting the Economic Survey later today.

Last year, his idea of Thalinomics, what a common person pays for a vegetarian or non-vegetarian thali, which he had presented during the Economic Survey was highly lauded across the globe.

In 2020, he also presented the strategic blueprint of how India can become a $5 trillion economy.

Tarun Bajaj:

Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance

1988 batch IAS officer from Haryana Cadre, Bajaj started serving as the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs in May last year.

Prior to this, he worked as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister from April 2015 to April 2020. He also has served as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in 2014-15 and as a Director and Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services from 2006 to 2011.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey:

Secretary, DIPAM

Often touted as the rising star of Indian bureaucracy, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, 1987 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, assumed office as secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) in 2019.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey:

Finance Secretary

Last year in March, Ajay Bhushan Pandey 1984 batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer, joined as the Finance Secretary. Pandey has been recently lauded for his initiative to fast pace GST revenue collections.

Prior to this, he served as Revenue Secretary under the Union Finance Ministry. He has also headed Unique Identification Authority of India, where he served for nine years.

TV Somanathan:

Expenditure Secretary

TV Somanathan, a 1987 batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, took office as expenditure secretary in the finance ministry in 2019.

Debashis Panda

Secretary, Department of Financial Services

Senior IAS officer Debasish Panda in February last year was appointed as the finance secretary. Earlier Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was earlier posted as the special secretary of the department of financial services.

