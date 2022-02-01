Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 in a paperless format for the second year in a row. She was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover.

In a historic move, the Union Budget 2021 was presented in a digital format for the first time to promote the Government of India's (GoI) Digital India flagship programme.

Sitharaman was accompanied by MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and other officials from her ministry, Sitharaman is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the budget at 11 am today.

The Central government last year launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' to enable the Members of Parliament (MPs) and common people to access Budget documents digitally. The Union Budget 2022 -23 would also be made available on the mobile app after the Budget is presented on February 1 in Parliament.

The App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG) and Financial Bill as prescribed by the Constitution.

