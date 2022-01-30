Union Budget 2022: Date, time, where to watch and other details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the countdown begins for the Union Budget 2022, all eyes are now on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present her fourth budget 0n 1 February. Last year, the Budget was delivered in a paperless format for the first time by FM Sitharaman, who arrived for the presentation carrying a tablet instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata'. This time too, Sitharaman will present the paperless budget.

The Budget Session of the parliament will commence from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place March 14 to April 8.

Budget Date, timings

Union Budget 2022 is likely to be presented at 11 am on 1st February (Tuesday), despite staggered timing for Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha. The duration of the Budget presentation might range from 90 to 120 minutes. However, in 2020, Sitharaman had delivered the longest budget speech in Indian history which lasted around 160 minutes.

Where to watch Budget 2022 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The budget presentation will be broadcast live on Lok Sabha TV. People can also watch the event on various other news outlets and on various social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

Last year, it was the first time since the presentation of independent India's first Budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing the income and expenditure statement of the Union government along with the finance bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, were not physically printed.

Last year, the Finance Minister also launched the Budget mobile app for 'hassle-free' access of budget documents by members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

