Budget 2022 is an articulation of purposeful intent enabled by a clear action plan. Building on the excellent budget of last year, the government has wisely continued on the path of prioritizing economic growth with calibrated fiscal prudence. For the Indian automobile sector, which is a significant contributor to the nation’s GDP, the budget offers continuity and also additional opportunities to drive multi-year growth.

Specifically, the robust increase in capex by 35.4% to Rs. 7.5 lakh crore and a comprehensive investment plan for infrastructure is a significant growth booster.

Additionally, the launch of the well-conceived PM Gati Shakti program for multi modal transport including 100 cargo terminals and investments in 25000Kms of highways, apart from investments in ports and metros is an excellent development that will help create a world class transport infrastructure in the country.

This will reduce logistics costs and transit times, increase employment and make us globally competitive with avenues for better and efficient mobility solutions. Additionally, plans to create EV charging infrastructure including national policy for battery swapping which when combined with the already announced Automotive PLI scheme, furthers the agenda for green mobility.

Tata Motors welcomes this balanced, thought through budget.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD, Renault India

We welcome the Union Budget 2022, which spells seamless growth for the Auto & Auto Ancillary industry in India. The government’s focus on ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will continue to provide impetus to build domestic capacities and push the agenda of ‘Vocal for Local’.

The government’s focus on Battery Swapping policy to be brought with inter-operability standards and push for clean tech and electric vehicles will create the right ambient environment for EV introduction and overall harmonisation of the electric mobility aspiration of the nation. This move will prove to a giant leap for the nation in advocating introduction of cleaner propulsion technologies and will improve air quality and reduce consumption of conventional fossil fuels.

The government has laid emphasis for the development of the infrastructure within the country that will further help build capacities for the resurgence of the automotive sector in India and envisages ₹20K Crore investment outlay in infrastructure projects, under the auspices of PM Gati Shakti that focuses on 7 engines of growth, including building the road transport network in the country.

The National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Better roads will have a certain positive impact on the automotive sector.

Finally, the government’s decision of strengthening the rural economy through a MSP payment of ₹2.73 lakh crore along with other benefits with an objective of aiding the farming sector, will help increase the disposable income, improving the sentiment in rural areas and further improving the demand & aspirations of rural and semi-urban markets of India for personal mobility.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

Union Budget 2022 sets the pace for the Indian Economy’s growth trajectory amidst the challenges brought forth by the pandemic. The big boost to capital expenditure is welcome and it would give a fillip to the Indian economy.

For the automobile sector, we welcome the ‘PM Gati Shakti Master Plan’ focusing on building world-class infrastructure and improved connectivity for commuters. The strong push towards augmenting agricultural productivity should help enable buoyant rural demand. In the electric mobility space, we strongly support the measures undertaken by Government to promote clean and green mobility, mainly introducing the battery-swapping policy will be instrumental in supporting an efficient EV ecosystem.

There is an impactful thrust towards renewable energy incentives with an increased focus on reducing infrastructural waste for a greener tomorrow. We appreciate the Government’s vision of building the skilling ecosystem for youth in India, which will play a critical role in driving innovation in the industry.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd

We welcome the union budget for the year 2022-23. This is a good budget for the promotion of green mobility. The PM Gati Shakti project is a revolutionary project that will take India’s logistics, infrastructure, sustainability, and green mobility initiatives forward, as this focuses on multi-modal logistic parks and Unified Logistics Interface Platforms, we believe that it will help in reconciling supply chain constrains and make them more robust.

Considering, the battery swapping policy one of the initiatives in the Budget for the auto industry, we feel the policy as being a sincere advocate of EVs as last mile mobility solutions. Larger battery swapping infrastructure will help enhance EV infrastructure and should propel adoption of EVs.

We are glad that government is encouraging to create sustainable and innovative business models for battery and energy as a service, improving the efficiency in the EV ecosystem. This will also generate employment opportunities as planned by the government under the Make In India initiative.

