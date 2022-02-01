The last year has seen the EV industry witness tremendous growth and the government has been privy to the fact that the way forward in the mobility sector is to shift to EVs. We thus welcome the move by Hon’ble Finance Minister for announcing the commencement of battery swapping and battery standardization process.

This move will open up avenues for further growth and development of the EV and energy sector in the country. Hero Electric has always been a strong advocate of standardization of EV battery packs to accelerate EV adoption. Interoperability standards will help address range anxiety issues and battery swapping stations will be an asset to the evolving EV ecosystem across the country.

Keeping in line with the Net Zero commitment of 2070 made by Hon’ble Prime Minister, announcement of the PLI scheme focusing on solar modules and reduction of reliance on non-renewable sources of energy via the launch of sovereign green bonds to create a carbon free economy is a major step ahead. Overall, we believe that we are steering forward in our commitment to create an emission free country.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce

We welcome Honourable Finance Minister’s progressive vision to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country. With the Budget 2022 -2023 announcement on bringing out a robust battery swapping policy, this is a vindication of the path that we have pioneered for Bounce.

Government and policymakers have recognised battery swapping as the most effective solution to accelerate EV adoption in India by addressing range anxiety and hesitancy in adoption as well as considering the pragmatic aspects of setting up charging infrastructure – for instance, space constraints in urban areas for dedicated charging stations. We believe this move can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale.

At Bounce, we are nearing a million battery swaps already and the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s announcement ties in with our vision that clean, affordable mobility is a fundamental right.

Maxson Lewis, Managing Director & CEO, Magenta

The Union Budget 2022 did show its intent on promoting cleaner mobility. The fact that the Union Budget 2022, did not focus on the traditional Auto business does show the intent of the government to focus on new technologies with its zero fossil fuel policy.

The introduction of battery swapping policy and interoperability standards will go a long way in building the use cases. The fact that the government will also formulate interoperability standards to improve the efficiency of EV business is a good indication and will support the growth of the infrastructure.

What was missed was an explicit statement of the extension of the FAME scheme and how it can support the expansion of the charging network in India to help facilitate the switch from petrol and diesel-based vehicles to EVs.

The Finance Minister's words that the private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative business models for battery and energy as a service is a great boost to co-develop the Battery Swapping and EV charging ecosystem.

Rajiv. K Vij, Founder of Plug Mobility

There are some good announcements in the budget to promote EV's through promoting charging infra and standardizing the battery norms for swapping and interoperability. However the budget has missed a major challenge in EV adoption-Availability of Financing for fleets and Credit Guarantee by Government is desperately required by fleet owners who have suffered hugely during the pandemic. The commercial car industry is ready to transition to EV but without availability of easy finance at low cost, this will be delayed further.

Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric

The formulation of battery swapping standards and interoperability is a much-needed step in the right direction. There's been a lot of confusion in the swapping companies, which has dampened EV adoption. Seamless and widespread charging infrastructure is the need of the hour to accelerate the EV revolution in the country.

The focus and thought towards the EV sector by the honorable finance minister reflects the government's poise towards accelerating EV adoption. This will also help us achieve our vision of expanding our battery-swapping network across 100 cities in the next three years I would have loved if GST in battery and spare parts had also been reduced to 5% like it's there for E-vehicles purchases; this would also help the entire electric vehicle ecosystem.

