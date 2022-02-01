Union Budget 2022: Reactions from the EV industry

There are some good announcements in the budget to promote EV's through promoting charging infra and standardizing the battery norms for swapping and interoperability. However the budget has missed a major challenge in EV adoption-Availability of Financing for fleets and Credit Guarantee by Government is desperately required by fleet owners who have suffered hugely during the pandemic. The commercial car industry is ready to transition to EV but without availability of easy finance at low cost, this will be delayed further.

