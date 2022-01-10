NEW DELHI : Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the Houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, asked officials to review the Covid protocol ahead of the upcoming Budget session .

On Sunday it was reported that 402 staff members had tested positive out of the 1,409 staff of Parliament for the virus from 4 to 8 January after which their samples were sent for genome sequencing to confirm the variant.

"There is a consolidated list of 200 Lok Sabha and 69 from Rajya Sabha and 133 allied staff who have tested positive, but we all need to take proper precautions," an internal message read, according to news agency ANI.

They directed the directed the secretaries general to suggest effective measures to safely conduct the Budget session which is slated to begin end of January.

View Full Image Om Birla

The Vice President of India and the speaker so Lok Sabha asked officials to determine the efficacy of the Covid protocols that were followed during the winter session, keeping in mind the present Covid situation in both the houses and the country.

It may be recalled that the monsoon session of 2020 was the first full session held under Covid protocol with Rajya Sabha meeting in the first half of the day and Lok Sabha during the second half. The same was followed for the first part of budget session during 2021.

For the second part of budget session and monsoon and winter sessions last year, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha reverted to normal timings but members sitting in the chambers and galleries of respective Houses.

Both Secretaries General have been asked to submit proposals by the earliest in this regard.

