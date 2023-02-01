Union Budget 2023: Key numbers to watch out for
- Here are the key numbers to watch for in Budget 2023-24, which is widely expected to boost spending towards policies that create jobs
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Budget that may do a tightrope walk between staying fiscally prudent and meeting general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy.
