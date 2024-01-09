Union Budget 2024: Income tax rebate unlikely to rise, says report
The upcoming interim Union Budget 2023 is unlikely to bring any significant changes to income tax rebates, according to industry experts
The announcements related to income tax are closely watched during the Budget presentation. Salaried individuals keenly wait for the Finance Minister's income tax rebate statements. Well, as per a report in Moneycontrol, the income tax rebate under the new direct tax regime is unlikely to rise in the interim Union Budget 2023. “There is no such proposal," Moneycontrol reported quoting an official.