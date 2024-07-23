"Dream Budget" delivers tax parity, at last, for private investors

  • Indian investors in private securities will finally pay the same tax as foreign investors or public markets investors on gains from unlisted securities.
  • Until now, the long-term capital gains tax for foreign investors was 10% and for domestic private investors, 20%. It’s now 12.5% for both.

Ranjani Raghavan
Published23 Jul 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Foreign investors now have to pay the same long-term capital gains tax as domestic investors on the sale of private securities.
Foreign investors now have to pay the same long-term capital gains tax as domestic investors on the sale of private securities.

The Finance Bill has proposed a uniform long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax of 12.5% for unlisted securities, satisfying a long-standing demand from the startup ecosystem for parity between Indian and foreign investors.

This parity comes into effect immediately, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while announcing the Budget for 2024-25. This move and a proposal to abolish angel tax have prompted some investors to call this a “dream budget” for startups and private capital investors. 

Sitharaman has proposed a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5% for both domestic and foreign investors on the sale of private securities.

The new tax structure could potentially boost investments from wealthy individuals in India into domestic venture capital and private equity funds, as well as into the startup ecosystem, investors said. 

Also read | Mint Explainer: Why the angel tax needed to be abolished

“This is a long-standing demand from domestic private equity and venture capital investors. Now, investors won’t be motivated by tax for their asset purchases. Ultimately, they will look at the asset class based on their risk-return profile and make their investment decisions,” said Subramaniam Krishnan, partner, EY.

“However, foreign investors will pay marginally more tax on long-term capital gains (albeit on foreign currency gains where applicable). There is now almost total parity between residents and non-residents on long-term capital gains tax rates,” he added.

Until now, domestic investors had to pay a 20% long-term capital gains tax (with indexation benefits), and foreign investors, 10%. LTCG tax on listed securities was 10%, which allowed VC and PE investors exiting securities through block deals or a public listing to benefit on taxation.

A dream budget for startups and investors

Sitharaman’s decision is expected to also lead to robust growth in the Indian alternative investment funds (AIF) industry, investors said. Earlier, an investment into a domestic PE or VC fund would result in a 20% tax if it involved a sale to another private firm or an acquisition. 

“For the last 10 years, Indian LPs (limited partners, or investors in funds) have been gradually increasing allocation to unlisted (securities). The last step required was parity on taxation between listed and unlisted,” said P.R. Srinivasan, managing partner, Xponentia Capital, which raised its second private equity fund in September, mostly from domestic investors.

“Indian LPs will (now) become a significant force in Indian PE/VC market.”

In addition to the tax parity, the Finance Bill has also proposed abolishing the angel tax. 

“This was the best budget for startups and unlisted investors in ages,” said Siddarth Pai, co-founder, 3one4 Capital. 

“A dream budget,” said Gopal Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of TVS Capital, referring to the tax parity and the abolition of angel tax.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 06:07 PM IST
HomeBudgetNews"Dream Budget" delivers tax parity, at last, for private investors

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue