The Finance Bill has proposed a uniform long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax of 12.5% for unlisted securities, satisfying a long-standing demand from the startup ecosystem for parity between Indian and foreign investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This parity comes into effect immediately, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while announcing the Budget for 2024-25. This move and a proposal to abolish angel tax have prompted some investors to call this a “dream budget" for startups and private capital investors.

Sitharaman has proposed a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5% for both domestic and foreign investors on the sale of private securities.

The new tax structure could potentially boost investments from wealthy individuals in India into domestic venture capital and private equity funds, as well as into the startup ecosystem, investors said.

“This is a long-standing demand from domestic private equity and venture capital investors. Now, investors won’t be motivated by tax for their asset purchases. Ultimately, they will look at the asset class based on their risk-return profile and make their investment decisions," said Subramaniam Krishnan, partner, EY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“However, foreign investors will pay marginally more tax on long-term capital gains (albeit on foreign currency gains where applicable). There is now almost total parity between residents and non-residents on long-term capital gains tax rates," he added.

Until now, domestic investors had to pay a 20% long-term capital gains tax (with indexation benefits), and foreign investors, 10%. LTCG tax on listed securities was 10%, which allowed VC and PE investors exiting securities through block deals or a public listing to benefit on taxation.

A dream budget for startups and investors Sitharaman’s decision is expected to also lead to robust growth in the Indian alternative investment funds (AIF) industry, investors said. Earlier, an investment into a domestic PE or VC fund would result in a 20% tax if it involved a sale to another private firm or an acquisition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For the last 10 years, Indian LPs (limited partners, or investors in funds) have been gradually increasing allocation to unlisted (securities). The last step required was parity on taxation between listed and unlisted," said P.R. Srinivasan, managing partner, Xponentia Capital, which raised its second private equity fund in September, mostly from domestic investors.

“Indian LPs will (now) become a significant force in Indian PE/VC market."

In addition to the tax parity, the Finance Bill has also proposed abolishing the angel tax. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This was the best budget for startups and unlisted investors in ages," said Siddarth Pai, co-founder, 3one4 Capital.

“A dream budget," said Gopal Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of TVS Capital, referring to the tax parity and the abolition of angel tax.

