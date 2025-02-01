Union Budget 2025: 36 life-saving drugs to be made fully exempted from basic duties

In a major relief for cancer and rare disease patients, FM Sitharaman announced that 36 life saving drugs to be added in list of medicines fully exempted from basic duties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

