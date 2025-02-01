Budget 2025 | Seven key factors to track in the budget speech
Summary
- As Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to unveil her eighth Union budget, all eyes are on the government's strategy to boost economic growth and job creation amid a challenging political landscape.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday deliver her eighth Union budget in a row as the National Democratic Alliance government that returned to office last year with reduced majority in Lok Sabha seeks to add vigor to economic growth and create more jobs. It is easy for a government to usher in reforms early into its term as there may not be any immediate political risks. Mint takes a look at key factors to watch out for in the Union budget for 2025-26.