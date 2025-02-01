Budget 2025 | Seven key factors to track in the budget speech

Tax policy

The Finance Bill outlines the policy and tax rate changes relating to personal and corporate income as well as changes in the customs duty structure. Given the expectations about relief on personal income tax, Budget 2025 will be keenly watched by many. Businesses and experts have said relief on personal income tax could help in enhancing demand for goods and services. It remains to be seen if the government will re-introduce a 15% concessional tax rate for new factories, a benefit that expired in March 2024.