Business News/ Budget / News/  'Ye jo hawa chali hui hai…': Entrepreneur decodes income tax relief up to 12 lakh in Budget 2025

'Ye jo hawa chali hui hai…': Entrepreneur decodes income tax relief up to ₹12 lakh in Budget 2025

Livemint

Nirmala Sitharaman announced an overhaul of the income tax system, raising the exemption limit to 12 lakh. No tax will be levied on earnings below 4 lakh, with updated tax slabs ranging from 5% to 30% for higher incomes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with other officials outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the Budget 2025 presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major overhaul of the income tax system on Saturday with changes to the exemption limits. Individuals earning up to 12 lakh annually will no longer have to pay any tax under the new income tax regime other than special rate income such as capital gains. The tax slabs and rates have also been updated — with no income tax levied on earnings below 4 lakh. The duality of this assertion has since sparked some confusion and prompted explanations on social media from financial experts.

“Zero tax till earnings of 12 lakh....this will be in the form of a rebate. And this will only be given to those with an yearly earning of 12 lakh or less. And if they are salaried employees then the amount is till 12.75 lakh because there is an additional standard deduction of 75,000," explained Pranjal Kamra.

The fintech startup founder went on to remind that the newly announced exemption would not apply for those with earning higher than 12 lakh.

“So if you are earning 13 lakh you will not get the rebate in any way. You have to pay taxes based on the slabs. If someone is thinking that they will have to pay taxes on 2.25 lakh after earning 15 lakh (15 minus 12.75)….there is no such thing. If you're earning 15 lakh, you will have to pay according to the tax slabs," he reiterated.

What does Budget 2025 say?

According to the proposal outlined in the Budget, there will be “no income tax payable up to income of 12 lakh" under the new regime — other than special rate income such as capital gains. This limit will be 12.75 lakh for salaried tax payers due to standard deduction of 75,000.

What are the new income tax slabs?

There will be no income tax levied on earnings below 4 lakh. Income between 4 lakh and 8 lakh will incur a 5% tax while the next slab — for salaries upto 12 lakh will have a 10% tax. A 20% tax will be levied on income between 16 lakh to 20 lakh. This will increase to 25% for earnings between 20 lakh and 24 lakh and further to 30% for income above 24 lakh.

