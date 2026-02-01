Union Budget 2026-27: What is 'SHE-Mart' announced by Nirmala Sitharaman? Govt levels up from Lakhpati Didi programme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed setting up ‘SHE-Marts’ for rural women-led enterprises as she presented the Union Budget 2026-27 worth ₹53.4 lakh crore. She delivered her ninth budget speech on Sunday, February 1.

The ‘SHE’ in ‘SHE-Mart’ stands for Self-Help Entrepreneur. The initiative aims to provide women entrepreneurs with better market access, branding opportunities, and sustainable income avenues, while strengthening grassroots institutions such as self-help groups.

During the 80-minute-long speech, Sitharaman said, "Self-help entrepreneur 'SHE-Mart' will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster-level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments."

Sitharaman said the SHE-Marts project builds on the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme. "Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-linked livelihoods to being owners of enterprise...," she said.

Besides, to strengthen the higher education ecosystem and promote women-led entrepreneurship, Sitharaman on Sunday announced a series of proposals, including the construction of a girls' hostel in every district of the country.

"I propose multiple steps towards setting up new institutes, university townships, girls' hostel and telescope infrastructure facilities in the investment in the higher education sector. A girls' hostel will be built in every district of the country," the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman further highlighted the challenges faced by women students in science and technology disciplines. She said that girls face difficulties due to prolonged hours of study and laboratory work.

"In higher education, STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose some challenges for girl students. Through our scheme, one girls' hostel will be established in every district to promote astrophysics and astronomy via immersive experiences," she said.

Sitharaman said the proposed hostels would help ensure safe and accessible accommodation for women pursuing higher studies, thereby improving enrolment and retention in advanced scientific disciplines.