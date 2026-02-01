Hello User
Business News/ Budget / News/  Budget 2026 in charts: Outlay for education and AI

Budget 2026 in charts: Outlay for education and AI

Rupanjal Chauhan

A five-part data series on how the Budget 2026 performed on 15 key concerns the country faces.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2026 on Sunday.
Gift this article

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday, 1 February, against the backdrop of renewed geoeconomic disruptions affecting India. With these pressures likely to spill into the coming fiscal year, the Budget 2026 offers a window into how the Centre plans to respond to pressing challenges. In this five-part series, we use charts to examine the Budget 2026’s response to these pressures across 15 key concerns.

This part looks at education and artificial intelligence (AI). Each topic has a pair of charts—one presenting the context the budget faced and the other showing what the budget delivered.

Skill mismatch

India’s education system is in need of a reset as it continues to prioritize theoretical knowledge over imparting industry-facing skills. This is all the more essential as unemployment among youth remains over three times higher than the all-India average annual figure of 3.2%, even as the labour market gets reshaped by technology and automation. There is a need to provide significant push to upskilling to make the youth job-ready. Even as the skill development ministry’s budget has risen over the years, its actual spending has remained underwhelming, leaving much room for improvement.

Mission AI

AI has become a core pillar of India’s digital strategy, with the launch of the IndiaAI Mission in 2024, positioning AI as national infrastructure. The government has expanded access to computing, datasets, and skilling to support the ecosystem. As AI adoption accelerates, the focus is shifting to execution—particularly scaling data centres, ensuring power availability, and achieving regulatory clarity. This has come amid the government's push for electronics and semiconductors over the past few years. Though the electronics ministry, which is responsible for the AI mission, has repeatedly underspent its budget outlay.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, contributing to its Plain Facts and Data Bites sections. She focuses on transforming complex datasets into clear, engaging stories for readers. She holds a PG Diploma in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi.
