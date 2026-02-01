Budget 2026 in charts: Outlay for education and AI

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday, 1 February, against the backdrop of renewed geoeconomic disruptions affecting India. With these pressures likely to spill into the coming fiscal year, the Budget 2026 offers a window into how the Centre plans to respond to pressing challenges. In this five-part series, we use charts to examine the Budget 2026’s response to these pressures across 15 key concerns. This part looks at education and artificial intelligence (AI). Each topic has a pair of charts—one presenting the context the budget faced and the other showing what the budget delivered.