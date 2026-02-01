Budget 2026: Share buybacks classified as capital gains, to be taxed at 30%

The move to treat the proceeds of buybacks as capital gains and not dividends addresses a complex and widely criticised tax rule that has led to punitive outcomes for promoters and shareholders.

Shipra Singh
Published1 Feb 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Under the current rule, which took effect on 1 October 2024, the entire proceeds of a company’s share buyback were treated as dividend and taxed at the investor’s slab rate.
In her Budget speech on Sunday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed taxing the proceeds of share buybacks as capital gains instead of dividend income.

The move addresses a complex and widely criticised tax rule that has led to punitive outcomes for promoters and shareholders. However, the Budget also proposed a special capital-gains tax rate of 30% for non-corporate promoters to prevent them from using buybacks as the primary way of extracting profits. Corporate promoters will pay a 22% effective tax rate.

“The move to tax buybacks as capital gains across all shareholder categories is a clear attempt to curb tax arbitrage and bring greater fairness to the system, supporting more transparent and disciplined capital allocation,” said Ankit Agarwal, managing Director, Alankit Limited.

What has changed?

Under the current rule, which took effect on 1 October 2024, the entire proceeds of a company’s share buyback were treated as dividend and taxed at the investor’s slab rate. This applied regardless of whether the investor made a profit, meaning the entire amount received, including the original investment or cost of acquisition, was taxed as dividend income. Since the cost of acquisition is not allowed as a deduction, it was treated as a capital loss that could be set off against capital gains or carried forward.

But this created uneven outcomes as dividends were taxed at the taxpayer’s tax slab – 30% for those with high incomes – while the tax saved by offsetting it against other capital gains was just 12.5%. This mismatch created a situation in which investors effectively paid tax on their own capital, reducing the attractiveness of buybacks as a way to reward shareholders.

Budget 2026 addresses this by treating the consideration received on buybacks as capital gains and not dividends. “Classifying share buyback proceeds as capital gains for all shareholders is a welcome step toward simplifying the tax framework. By aligning buyback taxation with capital-gains rules, the move reduces inconsistencies, brings more transparency, and provides companies and investors with greater clarity when planning buybacks,” said Rajarshi Dasgupta, executive director, tax, AQUILAW.

