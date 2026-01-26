Govt may pitch adventure tourism as revenue model for states in budget, may announce ₹500 cr outlay for tourism sector
Dhirendra Kumar , Varuni Khosla 5 min read 26 Jan 2026, 05:40 am IST
Looking to capitalize on a projected $46.7 billion market by 2030, the government will use the budget to move adventure tourism from a seasonal activity to an investment-ready economic cluster.
New Delhi: The Union Budget may promote adventure tourism as a new source of revenue for states, aiming to formalize the segment. Also, the budget is likely to announce schemes worth ₹500 crore to promote tourism, according to two government officials aware of the development.
