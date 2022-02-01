NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reported a minor fiscal slippage in 2021-22, revising the fiscal deficit target to 6.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 6.8 % estimated earlier. The finance minister while presenting the Union Budget pegged the fiscal deficit for 2022-23 at 6.4% of GDP.

This is on the back of a sharp 35.4% increase in capital expenditure estimated for FY23 to ₹7.5 trillion, which is 2.9% of GDP, compared with ₹5.54 trillion estimated earlier. Capex grew 26% in FY22.

With that, total expenditure for 2022-23 has been pegged at ₹39.45 trillion. The effective capital expenditure will be ₹10.68 trillion, or 4.1% of GDP, in 2022-23.

“This is consistent with the broad path of fiscal consolidation at below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26," said Sitharamnan in her fourth budget speech. “I am conscious of needs to nurture growth through public investment… and become stronger and sustainable," she added.

The move is consistent with the Economic Survey commentary, which expected the government to boost capital spend to support economic growth in the uncertain times of liquidity tightening, rising geo-political tensions and high energy prices, and resurgence of Covid-19 variants.

The Survey had said that the government has fiscal space to support growth by ramping up capital spend, on the back of robust revenue growth.

