Union Budget has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances: PM Narendra Modi1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 03:17 PM IST
- Union Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources, said PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his initial reaction to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country and record increase in allocation for infrastructure building, saidPM Narendra Modi.
PM Modi said,"Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector".
Budget 2021: FM says major boost to healthcare, infra are two important features2 min read . 04:00 PM IST
Budget 2021: Caps tax exemption on EPF, VPF1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Budget 2021: Import duty on solar invertors, lamps hiked1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists: Rahul on Budget 20211 min read . 03:51 PM IST
He further said,"Today's Budget shows India's confidence and will instill self-confidence in the world. The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society."
Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources. Budget boost to infrastructure, structural reforms will give major fillip to growth and job creation said PM Narendra Modi.
On the agricultural front, PM Modi said,"Budget has special focus on strengthening agriculture sector, boosting farmers' income; Villages and farmers are at its heart."
On MSME sector PM Modi said," Budget for MSME sector more than doubled to boost its growth and create more employment opportunities.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.