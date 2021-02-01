Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Union Budget has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Union Budget has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances: PM Narendra Modi

1 min read . 03:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Union Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources, said PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his initial reaction to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country and record increase in allocation for infrastructure building, saidPM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his initial reaction to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country and record increase in allocation for infrastructure building, saidPM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi said,"Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

PM Modi said,"Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He further said,"Today's Budget shows India's confidence and will instill self-confidence in the world. The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society."

Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources. Budget boost to infrastructure, structural reforms will give major fillip to growth and job creation said PM Narendra Modi.

On the agricultural front, PM Modi said,"Budget has special focus on strengthening agriculture sector, boosting farmers' income; Villages and farmers are at its heart."

On MSME sector PM Modi said," Budget for MSME sector more than doubled to boost its growth and create more employment opportunities.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.