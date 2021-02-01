{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his initial reaction to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country and record increase in allocation for infrastructure building, saidPM Narendra Modi.

He further said,"Today's Budget shows India's confidence and will instill self-confidence in the world. The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society."

Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources. Budget boost to infrastructure, structural reforms will give major fillip to growth and job creation said PM Narendra Modi.

On the agricultural front, PM Modi said,"Budget has special focus on strengthening agriculture sector, boosting farmers' income; Villages and farmers are at its heart."

On MSME sector PM Modi said," Budget for MSME sector more than doubled to boost its growth and create more employment opportunities.