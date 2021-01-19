Union Budget: Odisha seeks 7.2K cr for railway infra, 5.6K cr for telecom

Union Budget: Odisha seeks ₹7.2K cr for railway infra, ₹5.6K cr for telecom1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 08:55 AM IST
The Odisha government on Monday sought ₹7,200 crore for railway infrastructure and ₹5,650 crore for development of telecom sector in the state, in the forthcoming 2021-22 Union Budget
Odisha's demands were put forth by state minister Niranjan Pujari, while participating in the Pre-Budget Consultation Meeting with Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman.
"The extra funds are very essential for the ongoing projects, sanctioning of new line, station modernisation, establishment of rail-based industries, multi-modal logistics parks and others," Pujari said.
He also sought provision for sufficient funds towards development and maintenance of the national highways and adequate allocation for piped drinking water.
The state was also in favour of gradual elimination of cess and surcharge on customs duty and direct taxes. PTI AAM RBT RBT
