Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Budget 2019 >News >Union Budget: Odisha seeks 7.2K cr for railway infra, 5.6K cr for telecom
Budget 2021: Odisha seeks 7.2K cr for railway infra, 5.6K cr for telecom

Union Budget: Odisha seeks 7.2K cr for railway infra, 5.6K cr for telecom

1 min read . 08:55 AM IST PTI

The Odisha government on Monday sought 7,200 crore for railway infrastructure and 5,650 crore for development of telecom sector in the state, in the forthcoming 2021-22 Union Budget

The Odisha government on Monday sought 7,200 crore for railway infrastructure and 5,650 crore for development of telecom sector in the state, in the forthcoming 2021-22 Union Budget.

The Odisha government on Monday sought 7,200 crore for railway infrastructure and 5,650 crore for development of telecom sector in the state, in the forthcoming 2021-22 Union Budget.

Odisha's demands were put forth by state minister Niranjan Pujari, while participating in the Pre-Budget Consultation Meeting with Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Odisha's demands were put forth by state minister Niranjan Pujari, while participating in the Pre-Budget Consultation Meeting with Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

"The extra funds are very essential for the ongoing projects, sanctioning of new line, station modernisation, establishment of rail-based industries, multi-modal logistics parks and others," Pujari said.

He also sought provision for sufficient funds towards development and maintenance of the national highways and adequate allocation for piped drinking water.

The state was also in favour of gradual elimination of cess and surcharge on customs duty and direct taxes. PTI AAM RBT RBT

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.