Union Budget: Odisha seeks 7.2K cr for railway infra, 5.6K cr for telecom

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"The extra funds are very essential for the ongoing projects, sanctioning of new line, station modernisation, establishment of rail-based industries, multi-modal logistics parks and others," Pujari said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also sought provision for sufficient funds towards development and maintenance of the national highways and adequate allocation for piped drinking water.
The state was also in favour of gradual elimination of cess and surcharge on customs duty and direct taxes. PTI AAM RBT RBT