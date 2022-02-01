Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Budget / News /  Union Budget pegs fiscal deficit at 6.4% of GDP in FY23

Union Budget pegs fiscal deficit at 6.4% of GDP in FY23

FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Dilasha Seth

This is consistent with broad path of fiscal consolidation at below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26, said Sitharamnan

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Going slow on the fiscal glide path, the Union government has projected the fiscal deficit to narrow to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23 on the back of  a multi-year high capital expenditure allocation as share of total outlay and modest growth in revenues.

Going slow on the fiscal glide path, the Union government has projected the fiscal deficit to narrow to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23 on the back of  a multi-year high capital expenditure allocation as share of total outlay and modest growth in revenues.

“This is consistent with broad path of fiscal consolidation at below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26," said Sitharaman in her fourth budget speech. “I am conscious of needs to nurture growth through public investment… and become stronger and sustainable," she added.The fiscal deficit target for FY22 was revised down to 6.9% from 6.8% as government’s revenues exceeded the budget estimates by 16.2% to 20.7 trillion, and total expenditure overshot by 8.2%.Capital expenditure, which is used to create assets like infrastructure and acts as a multiplier, is estimated to expand by 24.3% in FY23, while revenue expenditure,   which comprises fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pensions, is budgeted to expand by 0.8%. Capex allocation as a share of total outlay is esimated at 19%, in FY23, an 18-year high. It was 22.8% in 2004-05.

“This is consistent with broad path of fiscal consolidation at below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26," said Sitharaman in her fourth budget speech. “I am conscious of needs to nurture growth through public investment… and become stronger and sustainable," she added.The fiscal deficit target for FY22 was revised down to 6.9% from 6.8% as government’s revenues exceeded the budget estimates by 16.2% to 20.7 trillion, and total expenditure overshot by 8.2%.Capital expenditure, which is used to create assets like infrastructure and acts as a multiplier, is estimated to expand by 24.3% in FY23, while revenue expenditure,   which comprises fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pensions, is budgeted to expand by 0.8%. Capex allocation as a share of total outlay is esimated at 19%, in FY23, an 18-year high. It was 22.8% in 2004-05.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!