Union Budget pegs fiscal deficit at 6.4% of GDP in FY23

“This is consistent with broad path of fiscal consolidation at below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26," said Sitharaman in her fourth budget speech. “I am conscious of needs to nurture growth through public investment… and become stronger and sustainable," she added.The fiscal deficit target for FY22 was revised down to 6.9% from 6.8% as government’s revenues exceeded the budget estimates by 16.2% to ₹20.7 trillion, and total expenditure overshot by 8.2%.Capital expenditure, which is used to create assets like infrastructure and acts as a multiplier, is estimated to expand by 24.3% in FY23, while revenue expenditure, which comprises fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pensions, is budgeted to expand by 0.8%. Capex allocation as a share of total outlay is esimated at 19%, in FY23, an 18-year high. It was 22.8% in 2004-05.