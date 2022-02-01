Union budget pushes for animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sector

According to a recent report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) along with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in 2021, the Indian VFX and animation market bounced back by 30-50% post a difficult year in 2020 and was valued at $0.9 trillion-$1.1 billion. India commands around 10% share of the global VFX and animation market but has the potential to scale up to 20-25% through structural interventions, the report had said. In 2019-2020, the sector managed to create 45,000-60,000 jobs which can be scaled up to 75,000-120,000. The overall gaming market, on the other hand, is estimated at around $2 billion-$3 billion.