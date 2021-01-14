Subscribe
Home >Budget 2019 >News >Union Budget to be presented at 11 am on 1 Feb
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM FINANCE MINISTRY ON TUESDAY, DEC. 22, 2020** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-budget meeting with industrialists, at North Block in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI22-12-2020_000039B)

Union Budget to be presented at 11 am on 1 Feb

1 min read . 08:27 PM IST Agencies

Budget session of Parliament will commence on 29 Jan, says Lok Sabha Secretariat

New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

A communication from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday that the session would conclude on April 8.

In order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and prepare their reports, the Houses will adjourn on February 15 and meet again on March 8.

"Fifth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on 29 Jan. The Session is likely to conclude on 8 April. The President will address both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11.00 am on 29 Jan. Union Budget will be presented at 11am on 1 Feb," said Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lke the previous session, both the Houses are likely to sit in shifts with Rajya Sabha meeting in the forenoon and Lok Sabha in the evening as part of health measures adopted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources told PTI that the Question Hour would take place in the Budget session. In the previous session, the Question Hour was not taken up due to paucity of time as both Houses met for four hours each.

But a final decision would be taken soon, the sources said. PTI NAB ZMN

