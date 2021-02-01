Union Budget underlines Govt's intent for disinvestment of PSEs: Amitabh Kant

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her budget speech, mentioned that in spite of the pandemic that disrupted work for much of 2020, the government has progressed towards strategic disinvestment. Transactions of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited among other companies are likely to be completed in 2021-22. “Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22," she informed.

