Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow ahead of budget presentation
The Budget will be presented at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1
Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am on Monday.
The Budget will be presented at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the budget session, which started on January 29, will take up 38 legislative items.
The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.
Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
