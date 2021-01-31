OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow ahead of budget presentation
Representational image (ANI)
Representational image (ANI)

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow ahead of budget presentation

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 10:15 PM IST ANI

The Budget will be presented at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1

Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am on Monday.

The Budget will be presented at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the budget session, which started on January 29, will take up 38 legislative items.

The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout