Budget
Vande Bharat to bullet train, Railways to ride a ₹3 tn budget
Summary
- The capital expenditure for Indian Railways is likely to be increased by about 25% from the 2023-24 budget estimate.
NEW DELHI : Budgetary allocation for Indian Railways is expected to hit record levels in 2024-25 as the government gears up to support a major makeover for the national transporter with additional modern and faster trains and improved safety features.
