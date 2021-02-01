OPEN APP
Vehicle scrappage policy announced in Budget 2021 to phase out old automobiles
Vehicle scrappage policy announced in Budget 2021 to phase out old automobiles

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 11:50 AM IST Staff Writer

  • For personal vehicles, automobiles will undergo fitness tests after 20 years and for commercial vehicles after 15 years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in Budget 2021 announced a vehicle scrappage policy, pushing Nifty auto index 1% higher.

The finance minister said a details of a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy will be announced soon to phase out old vehicles.

The finance minister said Budget 2021 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure; Inclusive Development for Aspirational India; Reinvigorating Human Capital Innovation and R&D, Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance.

Among the auto stocks, M&M, Tata Motors, Maruti and M&M were up over 1% each.

Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said that a vehicle scrappage policy will give a major push to automobile manufacturing industry in the country.

The finance minister today said that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of 3.3 lakh crore has already been awarded under 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km have been constructed.

