Vehicle scrappage policy announced in Budget 2021 to phase out old automobiles

The finance minister said a details of a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy will be announced soon to phase out old vehicles.

For personal vehicles, automobiles will undergo fitness tests after 20 years and for commercial vehicles after 15 years.

The finance minister said Budget 2021 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure; Inclusive Development for Aspirational India; Reinvigorating Human Capital Innovation and R&D, Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance.

Among the auto stocks, M&M, Tata Motors, Maruti and M&M were up over 1% each.

Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said that a vehicle scrappage policy will give a major push to automobile manufacturing industry in the country.

The finance minister today said that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of ₹3.3 lakh crore has already been awarded under ₹5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km have been constructed.

