Vehicle scrappage policy announced in Budget 2021 to phase out old automobiles
- For personal vehicles, automobiles will undergo fitness tests after 20 years and for commercial vehicles after 15 years.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in Budget 2021 announced a vehicle scrappage policy, pushing Nifty auto index 1% higher.
The finance minister said a details of a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy will be announced soon to phase out old vehicles.
The finance minister said Budget 2021 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure; Inclusive Development for Aspirational India; Reinvigorating Human Capital Innovation and R&D, Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance.
Among the auto stocks, M&M, Tata Motors, Maruti and M&M were up over 1% each.
Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said that a vehicle scrappage policy will give a major push to automobile manufacturing industry in the country.
The finance minister today said that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of ₹3.3 lakh crore has already been awarded under ₹5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km have been constructed.
