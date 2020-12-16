Wary of FTAs, India may be turning trade protectionist

The recent move towards production linked incentives to certain sectors will create winners and losers, but is possibly India’s last shot at building any meaningful globally competitive industrial capacity. Government’s announcement that the tariff protections for the domestic manufacturing sector are for a limited period is a welcome signal to rest of the world. India should resist the temptation of signing new FTAs and desist from claiming its preparedness to negotiate trade deals with the US, EU and UK. India is surely not at the top of the mind of these trade partners, especially after India’s embarrassing last minute exit from RCEP deal. India should rather use this cooling off period to prepare a clear-sighted and nimble trade and industrial policy, make it easier for to do business by reducing the compliance burden for both domestic and foreign companies, and create a truly welcoming environment for businesses while making investments in critical technologies.