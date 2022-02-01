Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday allocated ₹1,711.04 crore for expenditure of the Union Cabinet that includes salaries and travel by central ministers and entertainment of foreign state guests among others.

The allocated amount also include expenditure for the Prime Minister's Office, National Security Council Secretariat, office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and secretariat assistance to former governors.

Of total, ₹1,045 crore has been earmarked for Council of Ministers.

The provision is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and former prime ministers. This also includes provision for special extra session flight operations for VVIPs.

The Budget has earmarked ₹300 crore for the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, while the National Security Council Secretariat has got ₹232.71 crore for meeting the administrative expenses of National Security Council Secretariat.

The Cabinet Secretariat has got ₹66.70 crore for meeting the administrative expenses of Cabinet Secretariat and Chemical Weapons Convention(CWC).

Similarly, the PMO has been allocated ₹58.15 crore for meeting the administrative expenses of the Prime Minister's Office.

The Budget has given ₹6.09 crore for hospitality and entertainment expenses for expenditure on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests, official entertainment arranged at Rashtrapati Bhawan on behalf of the Vice President and Prime Minister, reception on National Days, investiture and ceremonies for presentation of credentials, etc.

The Budget has also given ₹1.8 crore for secretariat assistance to former governors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented Union Budget for 2022-23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.