Amid continuing disruptions of the pandemic, the Union Budget, due to be presented tomorrow by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, may see record spending to steady and accelerate the economic recovery.

The government in Budget 2021-22 has proposed to spend ₹34.8 trillion. As per the revised estimates, the government spent ₹34.5 trillion in 2020-21, 13% higher than the budget estimate.

The Budget estimated the receipts (other than borrowings) to be ₹19.7 trillion in 2021-22, which is 23% higher than the revised estimates of 2020-21. In 2020-21, revised estimates for receipts were 29% lower than budget estimates.

According to a Bloomberg report, Nirmala Sitharaman will probably increase the budget by about 14% year-on-year to ₹39.6 trillion ($527 billion) for the next fiscal year, according to an average estimate of economists surveyed.

Sitharaman is also expected to leave tax rates largely unchanged, and instead rely on income from asset sales and a near-record borrowing of about ₹13 trillion to partly fund the plan.

The focus will likely be on infrastructure spending to set the economy on a firmer footing, but there are also fiscal constraints that leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic.

There is a general consensus among analysts and economists that the government should prioritise prioritize growth over fiscal consolidation.

The government may peg the FY23 fiscal deficit target above 6% of gross domestic product (GDP), as the country enters the third year of covid-19 pandemic.

Indian economy is estimated to expand 9.2% in the fiscal year that ends in March, following a contraction of 7.3% in the previous fiscal year.

