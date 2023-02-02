What the Budget means for you

Budget 2023 has sweetened the concessional tax regime pot. It has proposed to hike the basic exemption limit to ₹3 lakh, cut the tax slab rates and enhance tax rebate limit to ₹ 7 lakh from the current ₹5 lakh, which means individuals with incomes of up to ₹7 lakh won’t pay any tax under the concessional regime. There is relief for the super-rich as well: the surcharge on incomes above ₹5 crore is being slashed from 37% to 29%. This brings down the maximum marginal tax rate to 39% from 42.74%. The aim is to attract more taxpayers to the simplified concessional regime as it has found few takers since its introduction. While the proposed changes will considerably reduce the tax outgo for those who have already opted for the new regime, switching from the old regime to the new one may not necessarily benefit you. Back of the envelope calculations show that taxpayers who make investments to the tune of ₹4.2 lakh to avail tax sops under the old regime will fare better by sticking to it. The table above shows the old tax slabs and the new tax slabs of the concessional tax system.