Who gained and who lost from India’s Union Budget 2023

Jewelers

Jewelry stocks dropped after the government left import taxes on gold unchanged despite demand from the bullion industry to reverse the hike announced in July. The government also increased the import tax on silver. A higher tax increases the cost for consumers as the country imports almost all the bullion it consumes. Benchmark gold futures in Mumbai rose as much as 1.3% to an all-time high of 57,950 rupees per 10 grams. Key losers would be Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Titan Co. and PC Jeweller Ltd.