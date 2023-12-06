Winter vacation of Delhi schools reduced to six days. Check dates

Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been reduced from 15 to six days and will begin from January 1, 2024, a circular from the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the circular, the Directorate of Education said the winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15. The regular classes will again start from January 16, 2024.

Also Read | 'PoK would be part of India if Jawaharlal Nehru...': Amit Shah asserts "However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18," the circular said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024," the circular read.

Also Read | India building world’s largest renewable energy project in salt deserts bordering Pakistan "All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents," the Directorate of Education said.

