Data, meetings, and number-crunching: Centre sets the ball rolling on Union budget 2026-27 next month
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 5 min read 11 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts discussions with economists and stakeholders in November, initiating a grand exercise that ends with the presentation of the Union budget in January. Here are the issues likely to dominate the discussions, and the likely theme of the Union budget 2026-27.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Union finance ministry has kicked off discussions with multiple government departments and agencies ahead of the next Union budget, which is expected to be presented at the end of January.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story