Business News/ Budget / Nirmala Sitharaman's Tathastu to middle class, no Income Tax up to 12 lakh

Nirmala Sitharaman's Tathastu to middle class, no Income Tax up to ₹12 lakh

Chanchal

  • Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that there will be no income tax up to an income of 12 lakh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces no Income Tax for Income Tax up to 12 lakh

There will be NO Income Tax payable up to an income of 12 lakh, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presented Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on Saturday, February 1. This comes as a major relief to the middle class which has often bore the brunt of the higher taxes.

Announcing the good news for the middle class, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The middle class provide strengths to the economy. In recognition of their contribution, we have periodically reduced the tax burdens. I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax up to an income of 12 lakhs."

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chanchal

Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
