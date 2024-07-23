No-target strategy for disinvestment, asset monetization continues with Union Budget in FY25

  • The Union Budget has continued with its strategy of not keeping a target for disinvestment and asset monetization which it began with in the interim Budget. Proceeds from both the categories will be maintained at 50,000 crore under ‘miscellaneous capital receipts’.

Gulveen Aulakh
Published23 Jul 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Receipts from dividends have been higher than budget estimates for three years running. In FY24, the government earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63,749.29 crore as PSU dividends, 26% above the revised estimates of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 crore and budget estimates of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 crore. For FY25, the dividend receipts are estimated to be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56,260 crore.
New Delhi: The Union budget has continued the interim budget's strategy of not keeping targets for disinvestment and asset monetisation. Proceeds from both the categories have been kept at 50,000 crore in the budget documents, under the ‘miscellaneous capital receipts’ category.

“The budgeted 50,000 crore FY24-25, and you know this combines with all kinds of receipts, disinvestment receipts, asset monetization receipts and other kinds,” said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) at the press conference by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and secretaries, following the Union Budget presentation on Tuesday.

Mint had reported last week that the government was likely to keep away from the practice of setting revenue targets for disinvestment, or stake sales in central public sector enterprises that the government would either partially or fully exit.

Rise in receipts from dividends

The change of track in the interim budget came at a time when receipts from dividends rose significantly in FY24, crossing budget estimates. The paradigm shift led to a change in tabulation of capital receipts in the budget with asset monetization and disinvestment under miscellaneous receipts of 51,000 crore. Dividends from CPSEs were kept separate with an estimated receipt of 48,000 crore.

“In the interim budget, FM had announced that we are going for a holistic strategy for management of equity of PSUs, which includes value creation, using the performance, capex, dividends and consistent policy and the capital management, along with calibrated disinvestment strategy, which also includes listing and market dilution, in a holistic way. So that same value maximization strategy will continue,” Pandey said.

In FY24, the government netted 32,507 crore, half of which came from disinvestment and the other half from asset monetization. The proceeds were higher than the budget estimates of 30,000 crore.

Receipts from dividends have been higher than budget estimates for three years running. In FY24, the government earned 63,749.29 crore as PSU dividends, 26% above the revised estimates of 50,000 crore and budget estimates of 43,000 crore. For FY25, the dividend receipts are estimated to be 56,260 crore.

Disinvestment plans

As of 10 July, no proceeds from disinvestment had come in, as per data issued by DIPAM. Receipts from dividends, from stakes that the Centre holds in various CPSEs, stood at 4,917.6 crore.

Disinvestment receipts are usually a slow trickle, with stake sales of minority shares via FPOs (follow-on public offers) or a windfall when strategic sales go through giving the government a lump sum amount in one go.

As of now, the strategic sale of IDBI Bank, where the government and LIC are jointly selling nearly 61% stake; divestment of NMDC’s steel plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh; SAIL’s Salem steel plant; Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corp. Ltd; Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd; HLL Lifecare Ltd; and Project & Development India Ltd are in various stages of privatization.

Mint had reported earlier that the disinvestment of IDBI Bank was expected to pick up pace in the second half of the ongoing financial year.

The Union cabinet had also approved the sale of Container Corp. of India Ltd, but the process is yet to begin. Further, the Centre plans to list NTPC Green Energy, and has begun the process to list Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA).

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 05:13 PM IST
