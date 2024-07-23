No-target strategy for disinvestment, asset monetization continues with Union Budget in FY25

New Delhi: The Union budget has continued the interim budget's strategy of not keeping targets for disinvestment and asset monetisation. Proceeds from both the categories have been kept at ₹50,000 crore in the budget documents, under the ‘miscellaneous capital receipts’ category.

“The budgeted ₹50,000 crore FY24-25, and you know this combines with all kinds of receipts, disinvestment receipts, asset monetization receipts and other kinds,” said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) at the press conference by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and secretaries, following the Union Budget presentation on Tuesday.

Also Read: Coal ministry eyes asset monetization worth nearly ₹ 55,000 cr in FY25 Mint had reported last week that the government was likely to keep away from the practice of setting revenue targets for disinvestment, or stake sales in central public sector enterprises that the government would either partially or fully exit.

Rise in receipts from dividends The change of track in the interim budget came at a time when receipts from dividends rose significantly in FY24, crossing budget estimates. The paradigm shift led to a change in tabulation of capital receipts in the budget with asset monetization and disinvestment under miscellaneous receipts of ₹51,000 crore. Dividends from CPSEs were kept separate with an estimated receipt of ₹48,000 crore.

“In the interim budget, FM had announced that we are going for a holistic strategy for management of equity of PSUs, which includes value creation, using the performance, capex, dividends and consistent policy and the capital management, along with calibrated disinvestment strategy, which also includes listing and market dilution, in a holistic way. So that same value maximization strategy will continue,” Pandey said.

Also Read | Unclaimed deposits and dividends: Govt revamps corporate disclosure regime In FY24, the government netted ₹32,507 crore, half of which came from disinvestment and the other half from asset monetization. The proceeds were higher than the budget estimates of ₹30,000 crore.

Receipts from dividends have been higher than budget estimates for three years running. In FY24, the government earned ₹63,749.29 crore as PSU dividends, 26% above the revised estimates of ₹50,000 crore and budget estimates of ₹43,000 crore. For FY25, the dividend receipts are estimated to be ₹56,260 crore.

Disinvestment plans As of 10 July, no proceeds from disinvestment had come in, as per data issued by DIPAM. Receipts from dividends, from stakes that the Centre holds in various CPSEs, stood at ₹4,917.6 crore.

Also Read: Will coalition politics derail the government's disinvestment plans? Disinvestment receipts are usually a slow trickle, with stake sales of minority shares via FPOs (follow-on public offers) or a windfall when strategic sales go through giving the government a lump sum amount in one go.

As of now, the strategic sale of IDBI Bank, where the government and LIC are jointly selling nearly 61% stake; divestment of NMDC’s steel plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh; SAIL’s Salem steel plant; Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corp. Ltd; Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd; HLL Lifecare Ltd; and Project & Development India Ltd are in various stages of privatization.

Mint had reported earlier that the disinvestment of IDBI Bank was expected to pick up pace in the second half of the ongoing financial year.