Old vs new income tax slabs after Budget: Which is better?
- FM said, we are also making the new income tax regime as the default tax regime. However, citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime.
The amount of taxes you pay is likely to change ahead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech has made key major announcements for hard-working middle-class citizens who pay taxes. These are called new income tax slabs and the Centre has decided to make it a default tax regime. However, the old income tax slabs regime has not been abolished as well. Instead, taxpayers now have the option between the two regimes when paying for their taxes. But which one is better?
