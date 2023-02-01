The amount of taxes you pay is likely to change ahead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech has made key major announcements for hard-working middle-class citizens who pay taxes. These are called new income tax slabs and the Centre has decided to make it a default tax regime. However, the old income tax slabs regime has not been abolished as well. Instead, taxpayers now have the option between the two regimes when paying for their taxes. But which one is better?

What is the new income tax slabs regime?

Firstly, FM cleared the air over the rebate on an income of ₹5 lakh which is free from taxes in both old and new tax regimes. This will change ahead!

Sitharaman has proposed to make the exemption limit to ₹7 lakh under the new tax regime -- which means that up to this income amount a taxpayer will not be required to pay any tax.

Further, she proposed o change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to five and increasing the tax exemption limit to ₹3 lakh.

Hence, the new tax rates are:

- Income slab of ₹0.3 lakh: No tax levied

- Income of ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh: 5% tax rate

- Income of ₹6 lakh to ₹9 lakh: 10% tax rate

- Income of ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh: 15% tax rate

- Income of ₹12 lakh to ₹15 lakh: 20% tax rate

- Above ₹15 lakh income: 30%.

Additionally, the FM has proposed to reduce the surcharge rate from 37% to 25% on the highest tax rate in the country of 42.74% -- which is among the highest in the world. With the reduction in the surcharge rate, the maximum rate would be 39%.

Also, FM proposed to extend the benefit of the standard deduction to the new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of ₹15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by ₹52,500.

But FM also said, "we are also making the new income tax regime as the default tax regime. However, citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime."

What are old income tax slabs?

- Income up to ₹2.5 lakh: Exempted from tax

- Income of ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh: 5% tax rate

- Income of ₹ ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh: 15% tax rate

- Income of ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh: 20% tax rate

- Income of above ₹10 lakh: 30% tax rate

Which one is better?

According to India's leading tax and financial services software platform, Clear's calculation, without any deduction claims, the new tax regime is beneficial. A taxpayer saves more taxes under the new tax regime. It needs to be noted that this would be without any deductions that are available in old regime.

Clear's calculation shows that for a salary of ₹15 lakh which will have an education cess of 4%, the income tax amount is lower at ₹1.56 lakh in the new regime, while it is at ₹2.73 lakh in the old regime --- this is a difference of ₹1.17 lakh.

View Full Image A taxpayer saves more taxes under the new tax regime. (Clear calculations)

Taking into consideration the standard deduction hike to ₹52,500 from earlier ₹50,000 on the income of above ₹15.5 lakh, the new tax regime is still the better option.

This would be a hike of ₹5,200 in standard deduction.

For instance, if your income slab is ₹20 lakh, taking into consideration the standard deduction additional amount and the tax rates, the tax amount comes at ₹4,67,220 in the new regime and ₹5.85 lakh in the old regime --- which means the new regime provides the benefit of ₹1,17,780 over the old regime. Similar is the case with the income slab above this.

View Full Image The standard deduction hike to ₹ 52,500 from earlier ₹ 50,000 on the income of above ₹ 15.5 lakh. (Clear calculations)

Archit Gupta, Founder, and CEO, Clear said, "taxpayers who want to avoid the hassles of claiming traditional deductions, who usually do not opt for HRA or claim other reimbursements via an employer or do not want to invest in traditional 80C, may now see the new regime as an option."

But Gupta also added, "Taxes are lower yet old regime may still play out better for taxpayers, all depends on how well structured their CTC is, to allow for reimbursements and claims and how well they can maximise the exemptions available to them. Nevertheless, the messaging is clear, the government is aiming to move towards the new tax regime."

Here's an example with deductions in the old regime and without deductions in the new regime as per Clear:

View Full Image Old regime still can be better than new regime on many levels. (Clear's calculations )

Further, for the higher-income class, the new tax regime is likely to be better.

Clear explained with an example that for taxpayers with ₹10 crore income, the new regime will provide a benefit of ₹38,87,324 over the old regime.

View Full Image The high income earners likely to make massive savings from the new tax regime. (Clear's Calculation. )

Even if taken deductions on an income of ₹2 crore, the new regime will provide a benefit of ₹81,626 over the old regime. This is after claiming both 80C and 80CCD(1B) deductions in the old regime.

View Full Image Both low and high earners are likely to benefit from the new regime on certain parameters. (Clear's calculation)

As per Clear, however, if he/she exhausts all benefits, old may be slightly better. The tax platform believes that it seems the change will benefit the low earners and the very high earners.

Abhishek Soni, Co-founder & CEO, of Tax2win, a Fisdom company said, "as expected, this year after a long wait, the budget finally focused on the middle-class/ salaried class/ small business category taxpayers of India. The introduction of new slabs with lesser tax rates under the new tax regime as well as the announcement of introducing a single simplified common ITR form in the future, clearly shows the government's objective to simplify the income tax for the common people. For small businesses and professionals also, the threshold limit for presumptive business income has been increased, which will not just reduce the compliance burden for them but ensure more people do the compliance. Further, no tax is levied up to 7 Lakh of income, a big relief for millions of salaried individuals."

Also, Anand K Rathi, Co-founder, MIRA Money said, "Happy that the Government didn’t give in to the pressure from the middle class. Though there has been a revision in the income tax slabs for the salaried class, the income Tax regime needs a massive change. We need a clear rollout plan toward a simpler, more effective, and inclusive income tax regime."

Further, Ankur Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Freo said, "a huge relief has come in the form of personal taxes, the New Tax regime which is now also the default tax regime has been incentivised significantly to improve adoption. The Budget has provided a playing field for taxpayers by increasing rebates and ensuring that there is no income tax levied up to 7 lakh rupees in income. Additionally, the revised tax slabs under the new tax regime and the extension of the standard deduction will ensure that the salaries class will have more liquid cash which will directly impact the consumption and investment."

Disclaimer: The views made above are those of individual analysts or companies, and not of Mint.