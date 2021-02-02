A credible budget in an extremely tough environment

The finance minister has also announced a slew of policy changes—from privatizations to a new development finance institution, and from the rationalization of centrally-sponsored schemes to setting up a ‘bad bank’ to deal with toxic loans sitting on the books of commercial banks. These are welcome moves. One positive surprise is that there has been no large push to increase import tariffs. It remains to be seen whether this is a temporary breather or a more meaningful relook at protectionism. The latter would be welcome. However, the finance minister has not been able to resist the usual temptation to tinker with tax rates here and there, and impose a new cess that will not be shared with the states. Some habits die hard.