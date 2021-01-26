A level playing field for our steel players will boost infrastructure

The non-performing assets (NPAs) of the Indian banking system are still at elevated levels. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is dramatically changing India’s credit culture, but it is still a work-in-progress, due to prolonged litigations. As the invocation of the IBC is temporarily on hold, there is some relief on NPA reporting in the banking system. Before we see a surge of bad loans again, the budget should consider recapitalizing banks or the creation of a ‘bad bank’ to house NPAs, pending resolution. As regards approvals and compliances, a ‘One nation and One Window’ initiative should be implemented on priority to bring all central, state and local agencies together. This will facilitate clearances and reduce the cost of compliance.