A prudent budget would address India’s current and future needs

The budget is also expected to provide clarity on when the equalization levy will be withdrawn and issue clear guidance on interpretational issues related to this levy to avoid litigation. A realignment of income slabs and tax rates for individuals could also be evaluated. Considering the response to recent dispute resolution schemes, both for direct and indirect taxes, the government could consider introducing a permanent dispute resolution process to enable settlement on a case-by-case basis. This will help the Centre recover revenue locked up in litigation as well as address the pendency of disputes. With the increased scope of at-source tax deduction and collection provisions over the past few years, the practical challenges of compliance faced by taxpayers also need to be addressed.